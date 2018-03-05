By Nigar Pashayeva

Since economic provision of Azerbaijan is thriving, local citizens became more interested in the broadening the mind with the help of travel. Naturally, the most popular destination of all is brotherhood country Turkey with its incredible historic heritage.

A number of Azerbaijan tourists visiting Turkey increased by 1.974 million in the past three years (2015-2017), according to the statistic of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB).

In 2015 a number of Azerbaijani visitors in Turkey made up 602,488 while in 2016 a growth of 2.39 percent (or 606,223 tourists) was observed. Last year this figure was 765,514 tourists.

Indicators of statistical research of TURSAB showed that the Azerbaijani visitors accounted for 1.66 percent of the total number of tourists in 2015 and 2.36 percent in 2017.

The statistics of the TripAdvisor Traveller Choice 2017 show that the most popular destinations of all “wanderlust” followers, including Azerbaijani citizens are Istanbul, Goreme (Kappadokia), Icmeler, Urgup, Dalyan, Kalkan, Kusadasi, Oludeniz, Kemer and Managvat.

Pointing out a certain period of the year, the number of tourists in Turkey rocketed by 23.1 percent compared to the previous year.

Overall, in 2017 32.4 million tourists visited Turkey. It means, that a total number of tourists rose by 27.84 percent in a juxtapose in 2016.

Majority of Azerbaijani tourists chose Turkey as a main destination, which attracts them with coastal areas such as Antalya, Bodrum, and Kusadasi.

Azerbaijani tourists often travel to Turkey for vacation in July and August. Turkey which provides high-quality and inexpensive vacation for many international tourists has long ago become one of the most favorite destinations for many Azerbaijanis.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz