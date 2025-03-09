Azerbaijani wrestlers make it to finals at U-23 European championship

9 March 2025 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

The U-23 European Wrestling Championship has officially begun yesterday in the capital of Albania, Tirana, Azernews reports.

On the first day of competition, finalists were determined in the freestyle wrestling categories of 57, 65, 70, 79, and 97 kilograms.

Two Azerbaijani wrestlers have secured spots in the final. Kenan Heybatov (70 kg) and Farid Jabarov (79 kg) will compete for the gold medal. They will face Russian wrestlers Magomed Eltemirov and Arsen Balayan, respectively.

In the consolation matches, Rahman Imanov (57 kg) will face Stefan Shterjov of North Macedonia, while Murad Haqverdiyev (65 kg) will compete against Ukrainian wrestler Mykyta Honcharov.