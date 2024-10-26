Azerbaijan's table tennis players won international tournament held in Latvia

26 October 2024 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's table tennis players have won the international tournament "Riga City Council's Youth Cup" held in the capital of Latvia, Riga, Azernews reports.

Onur Quluzade and Yagmur Mammadli have lived up to expectations in the competition.

Competing in the U-13 age category, the athletes defeated all their opponents to claim the top prize.

It is noteworthy that our national team participated in the international competition with 16 athletes. The Riga trials will conclude tomorrow.

----

Getting accurate and unbiased information in the global media space has become a real struggle. AzerNEWS, the number one English-language newspaper provides you with the most accurate, fresh and thorough information.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper