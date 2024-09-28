Azerbaijani gymnast claims gold at Balkan Cup in Montenegro

28 September 2024 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

Zahra Jafarova has added to Azerbaijan's medal tally by winning a gold medal at the Balkan Cup held in Budva, Montenegro, Azernews reports.

Jafarova secured first place in the ball, ribbon, and multi-sport programs, showcasing her exceptional talent in artistic gymnastics.

Earlier in the competition, fellow Azerbaijani gymnast Shams Agahuseynova also achieved gold.

The Balkan Cup is set to conclude on September 29.

