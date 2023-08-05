PSV win Dutch Super Cup

5 August 2023 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

PSV Eindhoven beat Dutch Eredivisie champions Feyenoord 1-0 to win the 2023 Dutch Super Cup on Friday, Azernews reports.

Visitors PSV were victorious at Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam after Dutch winger Noa Lang, who arrived from Club Brugge in July, scored the winning goal in the 79th minute.

PSV, who won the Dutch Cup last season, secured the Dutch Super Cup for the 14th time.

The Cup was named the Johan Cruyff Shield to honor the late Dutch legend Johan Cruyff.

