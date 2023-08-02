Azerbaijan achieves success at European Girls’ Olympiad in Informatics

2 August 2023 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

Our schoolgirls supported jointly by Azercell and the Ministry of Science and Education have returned from the International Olympiad with well-deserved medals

The Azerbaijani team supported by "Azercell Teleсom" showcased exceptional performance at the European Girls' Olympiad in Informatics held in Sweden on July 15-21, 2023.

Among the winners, Fidan Huseynova, the 11th-grade student of Ganja Physics, Mathematics and Informatics biased lyceum under the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, secured a gold medal, while Fidan Garayeva, the 11th-grade student of Baku Physics, Mathematics and Informatics lyceum gained a silver medal.

The prestigious competition saw the participation of approximately 200 talented young women interested in Computer Science representing over 50 countries worldwide. Azerbaijan was represented by a team of 4 schoolgirls, who demonstrated their skills in developing challenging problems by designing and implementing effective algorithms for the given tasks.

"Azercell Telecom" has been steadfast in its commitment to supporting schoolchildren in their journey to international Informatics competitions as a part of a collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan since 2017. As the leading mobile operator of the country, Azercell regularly implements projects aimed at supporting education in the field of Information Technologies, with a special focus on encouraging young women’s interest in Computer Science and nurturing them into future ITC specialists.

Azercell extends its warmest congratulations to our Olympiad team and wishes them further success!

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz