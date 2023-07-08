Young Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters claim four medals on Day 2 of Turkish Open 2023 [PHOTOS]

8 July 2023 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

Young Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters have captured four medals, including a gold in the 10th Turkish Open tournament held in the city of Ankara.

Zemfira Hasanzada bagged a gold medal for Azerbaijan in the women`s 44kg weight class. Huseyn Khudiyev clinched a silver, while Vasif Salimov and Salima Guliyeva earned bronze medals of the tournament.

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters won four golds and four bronzes on Day 1 of the tournament.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz