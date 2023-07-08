Opening ceremony of Gol U-15 international football tournament kicks off in Baku [PHOTOS]

8 July 2023 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Goal U-15 international football tournament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev has been launched, Azernews reports.

At the opening ceremony of the tournament, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and General Secretary of AFFA Sarkhan Hajiyev greeted the participants and wished them success.

In addition to Azerbaijani clubs, under-14 teams of Kyrgyzstan's Ilbirs and Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor collectives are participating in the tournament.

Then the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played. The opening ceremony continued with the artistic part.

After the opening ceremony, a meeting was held between the Karabakh and Sabah teams. The meeting ended with a 2:1 victory of Karabakh.

The following results were recorded in other matches held on the first day of the game:

Neftchi - Zira (1:1);

Pakhtakor - Sumgait (0:3);

Ilbirs - Sabail (2:0).

---

