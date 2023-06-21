Azerbaijani athletes to compete in two sports on the first day of Third European Games

21 June 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The third European Games will start today in Krakow, Poland, Azernews reports.

The competitions in seven sports will be organized on the first official day of the Games.

Athletes will compete in athletics and beach handball. Also, competitions in synchronized swimming, basketball 3X3, BMX, canoe-sprint and padel will begin.

Azerbaijan national team will be represented in two of these types. Azerbaijani athletes will test their strength on the second day of this type of competition. Also, Azerbaijani padel representatives will join the fight.

The day will be concluded with the opening ceremony, which will start at 20:30 Baku time.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz