30 April 2023 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

A procession of classic cars was organized on the track where the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was held, organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF).

"Qafqazinfo" informs that the march, which started at 12:45, consisted of one round. About 30 classic cars from different years were displayed in the procession.

Classic cars attracted great interest from fans who came to watch the procession.

