24 April 2023 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Greco-Roman wrestling team has finished second in the overall medal table of the European Championships held in Zagreb, Croatia, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani wrestlers bagged two golds, three silvers, and a bronze medal.

Türkiye topped the medal table, while Georgian wrestlers ranked third.

---

