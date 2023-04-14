Azerbaijan and Turkish Golf Federations to expand cooperation

Azerbaijan and Turkish Golf Federations have agreed on expanding cooperation.

The document was signed by President of the Azerbaijan Golf Federation Rauf Khalilov and the head of the Turkish Golf Federation Yıldırım Demiroren, Azernews reports.

In his speech, Rauf Khalilov stressed that the agreement is another proof of brotherhood and friendship between the two countries.

"I am proud to share that the state attaches great importance to the development of sports in our country. Although golf is not as popular as other sports in Azerbaijan, we are fully committed to foster golf's growth. This agreement is a major step towards the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of golf. Our goal is to ensure the sharing of knowledge and experience in the field of golf development, to develop golf tourism in our country and to attract international golf events to our region," he said.

The agreement envisages joint projects in coach training, youth development programs, referee training, infrastructure development, organization of competitions, increasing the number of gold players in the country, mutual expertise on technical issues and other issues.

Moreover, Azerbaijan and Turkiye will organize special matches and bilateral camps for all age categories.

