Winner of Azerbaijan Tumbling Championship expresses joy about his excellent performance

25 February 2023 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

Young Azerbaijani gymnast, gold medalist of the 19th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Tumbling (jumping on an acrobatic track) in the age category of children Sanan Rzazada said that he could cope with the excitement and showed the great result, Azernews reports per Trend.

According to the nine-year-old athlete, these competitions are of utmost importance in terms of demonstrating the training level of gymnasts.

"The competition went very well, I managed to cope with my worry and take first place," the Baku Gymnastics School's athlete emphasized.

The young gymnast noted he dreams of representing Azerbaijan at international tournaments in the future.

“I wish to perform at the European and World Championships. I've been doing gymnastics for around seven years, at first it was a little difficult, but you can overcome any difficulties through believing in yourself, in your strength, and training hard,” said the young athlete.

---

