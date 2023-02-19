Finals of trampoline World Cup start in Baku [PHOTO]

19 February 2023 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

At Baku's National Gymnastics Arena, the Trampoline World Cup's final competitions have begun, Azernews reports.

Men will perform after women finish their individual performances in the final competitions.

After that, the men's and women's synchronized pairs final competitions will take place.

Gymnast Seljan Makhsudova from Azerbaijan will compete in the finals with her individual routine.

The Trampoline World Cup will take place in Baku on February 18 and 19. More than 60 gymnasts from 16 different nations compete in the event. Gymnasts perform synchronous and individual routines.

According to the results of the competition, winners and prize-winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. In addition, the highest scoring participants will be awarded the AGF Trophy.

Azerbaijan is represented at the competitions by the silver medalist of the last year's World Cup, held in our country, Seljan Makhsudova.

---

