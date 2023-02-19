Men's individual program winners at Trampoline World Cup in Baku announced

19 February 2023 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

The men's individual trampoline World Cup finalists have been chosen for the competitions at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azernews reports.

Diogo Abreu (Portugal, 58.970 points), Allan Morante (France, 58.200 points), Corey Walkes (Great Britain, 58.200 points), Lucas Santos (Portugal, 58.170 points), Danil Mussabayev (Kazakhstan, 58.030 points), Andrew Stamp (the UK, 57.920 points), Elijah Vogel (USA, 56.570 points) and Jorge Martin (Spain, 55.980 points).

The Trampoline World Cup will take place in Baku on February 18 and 19. More than 60 gymnasts from 16 different nations compete in the event. Gymnasts perform synchronous and individual routines.

Winners and prize winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be decided based on the competition's outcomes. The AGF Trophy will also be given to the participants with the highest scores.

Azerbaijan is represented at the competitions by the silver medalist of the last year's World Cup, held in our country, Seljan Makhsudova.

---

