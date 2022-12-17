Young Azerbaijani gymnast plans to improve her performance in next competitions

17 December 2022 19:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

I plan to improve my performance in the course of the next competitions, Khadija Abbaszade, the silver medalist of the women's gymnastics competitions held within the framework of the Baku Unified Championship, told Trend.

Khadija Abbaszade took second place in the all-around among "pre-juniors" (born in 2010-2011).

“Training is not always easy, but I always try to fulfill all the tasks that the coach sets for me,” said the 12-year-old athlete.

The student of the "Ojag Sport" club noted that, earlier, she also won awards at competitions held not only in the country, but also abroad.

"I competed in tournaments outside of Azerbaijan as well, so I took third place in Georgia. At the recently held United competitions in six gymnastic disciplines in the city of Sheki, I was awarded first place," she said.

On December 16, the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex hosted the 27th Baku Joint Championship in men's sports and acrobatic gymnastics and the 6th Baku championship in women's gymnastics. The competitions are dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the transformation of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz