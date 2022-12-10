Participants of joint competitions in Sheki show good results - Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation manager

10 December 2022 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Participants of the joint competitions in six gymnastic disciplines in Sheki demonstrate good results, regional manager of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Surkhay Garayev told Trend.

"Gymnasts from both Baku and other regions of the country take part in the competitions. The results are good, the athletes show great performances. Conditions in the Olympic Sports Complex in Sheki allow such competitions to be held here. We have a plan for the development of gymnastics in the regions, and every year we plan to hold events like unified competitions in gymnastic disciplines in various regions of our country," he said.

Gymnastics competitions are being held on December 8-11 in the Sheki Olympic Sports Complex in Azerbaijan.

The competitions are dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Within the joint competitions, the 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Men's Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics, the 6th Azerbaijan Championship in Women's Gymnastics, Trampoline, and Aerobic Gymnastics, the 18th Azerbaijan Championship in Acrobatic Track Jumping (Tumbling), and the 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics will be held.

