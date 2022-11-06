Competition of 6th Baku championship on trampolining kicks off [PHOTO]

6 November 2022 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The opening ceremony of the 6th Baku championship on trampolining, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the transformation of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), was held at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex, Trend reports on November 6.

In the beginning the national anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

Then began the competition of the 6th championship of Baku on trampoline. A total of 55 boys and 46 girls, representing "Ojag Sport Club" and Baku Gymnastics School are taking part in the competition.

Gymnasts compete in the age categories of "youngsters" (born in 2015), "children" (born in 2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (born in 2010-2011) and "juniors" (born in 2006-2009).

Athletes perform in the individual program.

