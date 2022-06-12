Formula 1 pilots to compete for Grand Prix in Baku today
By Trend
2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix continues, Trend reports.
Today the main stage of the competition will take place.
So, on the 3rd day of the race from 15:00 to 17:00, Formula 1 pilots will fight for the Grand Prix.
The length of the Baku highway is 6 kilometers. It has three high-speed sections, 20 turns, and a top speed of 360 km/h. 10 teams take part in the race.
There are 16,700 seats for spectators in nine stands.
---
