National gymnasts win medals in Italy [PHOTO]

Azerbaijani gymnasts have enriched the country's medal haul with two medals, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation.

The national gymnasts have won two medals at the European Trampoline and Tumbling Championships in Italy.

Magsud Maksudov took first place in the individual trampolining among juniors.

In the final competition, Mikhail Malkin grabbed silver in the acrobatic track among adult gymnasts.

Earlier, the national gymnasts successfully performed at the XIX Irina Deleanu Cup International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Romania.

The national team captured one silver and three bronze medals in Bucharest.

Maryam Aliyeva won a silver medal in the ball exercise and a bronze medal in the ribbon program.

Govhar Ibrahimova captured bronze in exercises with clubs and hoops, and Nazrin Salmanli grabbed bronze in exercises with clubs.

The gymnasts took part in competitions for children, pre-juniors, and juniors.

The national gymnasts also won seven medals at Czech Aerobic Open 2022.

The gold medals came from Maryam Topchubashova (age category 12-14 years old) and Dilara Gurbanova (15-17 years old), who performed exercises in the individual program.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has led the list.

