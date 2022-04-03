By Trend

Ambassador of the Netherlands to Azerbaijan Pauline Eiseman met with the athletes of her country as part of the FIG World Cup in men's and women's artistic gymnastics taking place in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on April, 2.

It should be noted that from March 31 to April 3, another prestigious competition is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - the FIG World Cup in men's and women's gymnastics. 145 gymnasts from 34 countries of the world participate in the competition.

On the first two days of the four-day World Cup competitions in Baku, the qualifying stages were held, and the finals are held on the remaining days.

