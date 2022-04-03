By Trend

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is a wonderful sports complex, the First Deputy Ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan Barysh Saigyn told Trend.

Saigyn met with athletes from his country in the framework of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku in the FIG World Cup in men's and women's gymnastics.

"We talked to Turkish gymnasts and coaches who take part in the World Cup and they are happy to perform in such a beautiful hall, where all the conditions for athletes have been created," he said.

Turkish athletes won two silver medals - Ferhat Arijan in the exercise on parallel bars, and Ibrahim Cholak in the exercise on the hoops.

Winning medals in fraternal Azerbaijan is a special joy and happiness, Saigyn noted.FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts compete from 34 countries.

There will be qualifications on the first two days of events, while finals will take place on the next two days.

--