Azerbaijani athletes Ivan Tikhonov and Nikita Simonov have reached the finals at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup.

Tikhonov scored 13.933 points in parallel bars exercises, while Simonov ranked sixth by scoring 14.266 in rings exercises.

Some 145 gymnasts from 34 countries are taking part in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup

After three competitions of the World Cup held in different countries, the World Cup in Baku is considered to be the final stage. Three best results out of four will define the holders of the FIG Cup in separate apparatus.

The qualifications will run from March 31 to April 1 while the finals are scheduled for April 2-3.

The AGF Trophy will be presented to the gymnasts who received the highest scores.

The participants of the World Cup in Baku include such well-known athletes as Croatian gymnast, silver medalist of the Olympic Games Beijing-2008, European and World Championships Ude Filip, Turkish gymnast, bronze medalist of the Summer Olympic Games Tokyo-2020, bronze medalist of the European Games, two-time winner of the European Championships Arican Ferhat, winners and prize-winners of the World and European Championships Matvey Petrov (Albania), Hoeck Vinzenz (Austria), Fraser Joe (UK), Tvorogal Robert (Lithuania) and others.

Azerbaijan is represented at the World Cup by Mansum Safarov (floor), Aghamurad Gahramanov (Floor, Vault, Parallel Bars, Horizontal Bar), Ivan Tikhonov (Pommel Horse, Vault, Horizontal Bar), Javidan Babayev (Rings), Nikita Simonov (Rings), Samira Gahramanova (Vault, Balance Beam, Floor), Milana Minakovskaya (Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, Floor).

Tickets can be purchased at the iTicket.az and all ticket offices. Tickets cost 7 AZN ($4) for qualifications and 12 AZN ($7) for finals.

Spectators under 18 must have a valid COVID-19 vaccine certificate, immunity certificate or COVID-19 vaccine medical contraindication form.

