By Trend

Finalists among mixed pairs and men's groups (tempo and combined exercises), and women's groups (balance and combined exercises) within the qualification competitions in the second day of the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships were determined, Trend reports.

Bram Roettger and Helena Heijens (Belgium, 29.330 points), Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli (Azerbaijan, 29.090 points), Natasha Hutchinson and Dylan Howells (the UK, 28.490 points), Adi Horwitz and Meron Weissman (Israel, 28.400 points), Javier Martinez and Noa Murcia (Spain, 27.210 points), Dinis Cardoso and Maria Marvao (Portugal, 26.450 points) qualified for the tempo exercise final among mixed pairs.

Besides, Bram Roettger and Helena Heijens (Belgium, 57.880 points), Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli (Azerbaijan, 57.850 points), Natasha Hutchinson and Dylan Howells (the UK, 57.080 points), Adi Horwitz and Meron Weissman (Israel, 56.670 points), Dinis Cardoso and Maria Marvao (Portugal, 54.250 points), Daniel Blintsov and Pia Schutze (Germany, 53.770 points), Javier Martinez and Noa Murcia (Spain, 53.760 points), Anano Lagadze and Saba Zazadze (Georgia, 52.420 points) reached the final in the combined exercise among mixed pairs.

Representatives of the UK (scoring 28.090 points), Belgium (27.890 points), Germany (27.680 points), Israel (27.600 points), the US (27.240 points), and Uzbekistan (25.220 points) became finalists in the tempo exercise among men's groups.

At the same time, representatives of Belgium (scoring 57.080 points), the UK (56.470 points), Israel (55.860 points), Germany (54.690 points), the US (51.590 points) and Uzbekistan (49.140 points) qualified for the finals in the combined exercise among men's groups.

Trios from Belgium (scoring 29.300 points), Australia (27.940 points), the US (27.650 points), Portugal (27.420 points), Georgia (26.470 points) and Austria (26.460 points) advanced to the finals in the balance exercise among women's groups.

Trios from Belgium (scoring 58.130 points), Portugal (55.830 points), the US (54.840 points), Australia (54.040 points), Israel (53.680 points), Germany (52.910 points), Austria (52.480 points) and Georgia (52.320 points) reached the final in the combined exercise among women’s groups.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 10 through March 13.

Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship, which is being held in Baku for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups are demonstrating balance, tempo and mixed exercises at the competitions.

During the World Championships, Azerbaijan will be represented by European champions among juniors Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev, winners of international tournaments Sabir Aghayev and Mehriban Salamova as part of the men's pairs, as well as silver and bronze medalists of the European Championship Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz