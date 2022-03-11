By Trend

Azerbaijani athletes Sabir Aghayev and Mehriban Salamova, performing as a mixed pair, presented a tempo exercise within the qualification of the second day of the competitions at the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports.

The athletes scored 26.340 points for the tempo exercise, thus taking the second preliminary place in the qualification.

In the first day, Aghayev and Salamova scored 26.890 points for the balance exercise.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 10 through March 13.

Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship, which is being held in Baku for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups will demonstrate balance, tempo and mixed exercises at the competitions.

During the World Championships, Azerbaijan will be represented by European champions among juniors Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev, winners of international tournaments Sabir Aghayev and Mehriban Salamova as part of the men's pairs, as well as silver and bronze medalists of the European Championship Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli.

