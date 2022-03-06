By Trend

The men's group from Israel grabbed gold in the 12-18 age category at the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports.

The athletes scored 28.230 points.

The men's group from Russia (27.980 points) grabbed silver while the men’s group from the UK – bronze (26.890 points). The men's groups demonstrated the combined exercises in the finals.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held from March 3 through March 6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age groups are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

