By Trend

All conditions were created for athletes in the National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan’s Baku city, Participants of the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions, US athletes Davis Leavitt and Vlad Studwell told Trend .

“We have been welcomed well in Baku, people are hospitable” the gymnasts said. “We are pleased with our performance in the qualifying round. We will demonstrate one more exercise on March 4. We think that we will succeed.”

The gymnasts added that the gymnastics arena in Baku is big.

“We were a little worried before the performance because everybody was looking at us,” the gymnasts said. “The willpower and self-confidence help us.”

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held from March 3 through March 6.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age groups are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

Azerbaijan is represented by the men's pair consisting of Rasul Seyidli and Ravan Zeynalli, the women's pair - Nazrin Gasimova and Khanim Mammadzade, the mixed pair - Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin, the women's group - Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova, Nazrin Zeyniyeva at competitions in the 12-18 age category.

Moreover, Azerbaijan is represented by the women's group consisting of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma Mammadzade in the 13-19 age category.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

