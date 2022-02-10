By Trend

The coach of the Turkish "Ritmika" Rhythmic Gymnastics Club Nihan Ozkan called Azerbaijan a native country for her, Trend reports via the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

"In Baku, together with me, one more coach and nine athletes represent the "Ritmika" Club. Our gymnasts train twice a day – in the morning and evening. The training lasts nearly eight hours,” Ozkan said. “The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is very beautiful. All conditions have been created here for athletes, such as a lot of gymnastic mats, medical center, canteen, hotel, and others.”

“Everyone is constantly interested in how we are doing. I came here before, Azerbaijan is native country for me and that’s why we again chose Baku for the trainings,” she noted.

According to Ozkan, she’s familiar with the sights of the capital of Azerbaijan.

"On the final day of training, we’ll all go for a walk again. Baku is a beautiful, modern city. Our team likes it too, and they are happy to be here," she added.

The coach from Turkey also noted that her athletes participate both in the countrywide tournaments and international competitions.

"We have participated in competitions held in Turkey and other countries, and have achieved success in local and international tournaments," Ozkan stressed.

Besides, according to her, she has been involved in rhythmic gymnastics since the age of five, performed for the national team for many years, and then decided to continue her career as a coach.

Speaking about the goals of the "Ritmika" Club, the coach emphasized that it was the preparation of pupils for competitions in Turkey, as well as the achievement of high results in the international arena.

"Our main goal is to educate professional athletes," Ozkan said.

The Turkish coach also pointed out the diligent training of Azerbaijani gymnasts.

"We watch the trainings of Azerbaijani gymnasts every day. They have high abilities and skills, as well as interesting programs," she added.

