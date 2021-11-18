By Trend

Athletes from Turkey are always especially supported in Azerbaijan, Gurkan Mutlu, the Turkish participant of the 35th Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships held in Baku told Trend.

"I love Baku very much and greatly enjoy participating in the competitions organized here. We are extremely grateful to Azerbaijan for the special support. Here we feel at home. All athletes participating in the world championships are satisfied with the organization of the competition. We thank the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for this," Mutlu said.

Speaking about his performance at the competitions, the Turkish gymnast noted that the result in the team competition wasn’t quite as he expected.

“Nevertheless, we are happy that for the first time we had the chance to take part in a team competition. The individual trampoline team includes two more athletes with me. This is a great experience for us, even despite the performance result. We hope that in the future we’ll show good results," added Mutlu.

The 35th World Championships in trampoline, double mini-trampoline, and tumbling are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The World Championships will last four days (November 18-21).

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition. The Azerbaijani team is represented by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling) who will perform on the second day of the competition.

The athletes will perform in the individual and synchronized trampoline and tumbling and double mini-trampoline program at the championship. The winners of the team competition will also be named.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz