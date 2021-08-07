By Trend

On August 7, within the framework of the Summer Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo, qualifying competitions in rhythmic gymnastics in the group all-around were held, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan was represented at the competition by a team consisting of Zeynab Gummatova, Lyaman Alimuradova, Elizaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina and Narmina Samedova.

The result of the Azerbaijani team for the exercise with three hoops and two pairs of clubs was 37.650 points. Previously, the team demonstrated a composition with five balls (36.700 points). The result in the all-around group team of Azerbaijan was 74.350 points (10th place).

Azerbaijani team won a license for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo at the 2019 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships organized in Azerbaijan.