The FIA F-2 Practice Session within the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has ended in Baku.

The pilot of the Hitech Grand Prix team, Yuri Vips, took the first place.

Meanwhile, Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 is being held without spectators and concert programmes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first crash took place during FIA F-2 Practice Session in Baku on June 4. The pilot of the Campos Racing team Roy Nissany crashed into the enclosure. So, his car was taken off the circuit.

The second day of race includes F2 sprint race, followed by the third F1 free practice, the F1 order race and the F2 sprint competition.

FIA ​​Formula 2 competition will take place on June 6, followed by the presentation of the pilots and the final race.

Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan will last from 16.00 (GMT+4) to 18:00.

F1 racing will be held in Azerbaijan until 2024.

At first, the contract for the Formula 1 races was extended for three years. However, since they weren’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was made to extend this period until 2024.

Moreover, the competitive weekend will last not 4, but 3 days. There are also restrictions on events related to awards.

Unlike the previous years, the first Grand Prix competition will be held on March 28, not in Australia, but in Bahrain.

The European Grand Prix (also known as the Grand Prix of Europe) was a Formula One event that was introduced during the mid-1980s and was held every year from 1993 to 2012, except in 1998. During these years (except in 2007), the European Grand Prix was held in a country that hosted its own national Grand Prix at a different point in the same season, at a different circuit.

The race returned as a one-off in 2016, being held on a street circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan; this event was renamed to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2017.

