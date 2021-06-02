By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Baku city has a great track and if one starts well it is possible to take advantage of the long straight to the first turn, Trend reports referring to German racer Mick Schumacher.

“If something goes wrong at the start, one can lose a lot,” the racer added. “Moreover, it is important to participate well in a qualifying stage to be able to compete with rivals.”

"As we have seen during the previous years, anything can happen in this race,” Schumacher said. “We may have a chance and we must be prepared for any development of events."

The racer stressed that he will participate in his first Formula 1 race in Baku.

“It will be completely different because these cars are much faster than Formula 2 cars,” Schumacher said. "Baku has an excellent track and I am looking forward to the start of the races."

