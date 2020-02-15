By Trend

The finalists of the FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku among women in tumbling have been determined, Trend reports Feb. 15.

Hope Bravo (US), Emilie Wambote (France), Candy Briere-Vetillard (France), Tia Taylor (US), Viktoriia Danilenko (Russia), Irina Silicheva (Russia) and Daryna Koziarska (Ukraine) have reached the finals.

Azerbaijani gymnast Farid Mustafayev (men’s tumbling) has reached the finals of the FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling.

The FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling is held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Feb. 15-16. The competitions, which are licensed for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, have brought together 150 gymnasts from 30 countries.

Azerbaijan is represented by two gymnasts - Seljan Magsudova in individual trampoline and Farid Mustafayev in tumbling.

Qualifications take place on the first day of the two-day competition, and finals will be held on the second day.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.

