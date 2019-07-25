By Trend

The competitions in artistic gymnastics are being held at a high level as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), spectator Gunel Eyvazova told Trend.

"It is very interesting to watch the competitions in artistic gymnastics, as well as the difficult exercises being performed by the athletes,” she said. “There is positive and friendly atmosphere in the stands of the National Gymnastics Arena. We cheer for all athletes participating in the competitions."

The second day of gymnastics competitions is underway in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019). The qualifying competitions in artistic gymnastics among women are being held on July 24. Azerbaijan is represented by Milana Minakovskaya.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics among men and women are being held on July 23-27.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

---

