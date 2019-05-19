By Trend

Russian gymnast Dina Averina won the gold medal scoring 23.300 points in the exercises with a hoop at the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, Trendreports.

Belarus athlete Katsiaryna Halkina ranked second scoring 21.150, while Israeli gymnast Nicol Zelikman ranked third scoring 20.950 points.

Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova ranked sixth scoring 19.875.

The finals of the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships are underway at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will last until May 19. During the championships, senior female gymnasts are performing in the individual program, while junior gymnasts are participating in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the championships.

