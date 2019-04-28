By Trend

Israeli athlete Linoy Ashram ranked first scoring 21.750 points in exercises with a ball at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

Russian gymnast Dina Averina ranked second scoring 21.100 points, while Belarus gymnast Katsiaryna Halkina ranked third scoring 20.500 points.

The finals of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup are underway at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 28.

Six sets of medals will be awarded (four in individual exercises and two in group exercises) today.

The winners in all-round competitions will be named after the Individual Apparatus Finals (hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon) and Groups’ Apparatus Finals (five balls, three hoops and two pairs of clubs) on April 28.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, AGF Trophy is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are participating in the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams are competing in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts are performing in individual programs.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz