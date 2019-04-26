By Trend

The podium training of athletes participating in the upcoming FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, AGF Trophy was held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 25, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, while Ayna Jafarova, Simara Jafarova, Gullyu Agalarzade, Narin Gurbanova, Narmin Jahangirova and Sona Rakhmanova will participate in the group exercises.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, AGF Trophy will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena on April 26-28, 2019.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are expected to compete at the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams will compete in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts will perform in individual programs.

Individual Qualifications will be held on April 26 as follows: All-Around: Group A - Hoop, Ball; All-Around: Group B - Hoop, Ball; All-Around: Group C - Hoop, Ball and Groups’ Qualifications All-Around - five Balls.

Individual Qualifications will be held on April 27 as follows: All-Around: Group A – Clubs, Ribbon; All-Around: Group B - Clubs, Ribbon; All-Around: Group C - Clubs, Ribbon and Groups’ Qualifications All-Around - three Hoops and two pairs of Clubs.

Afterwards, the winners in all-round competitions will be named after the Individual Apparatus Finals (hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon) and Groups’ Apparatus Finals (five balls, three hoops and two pairs of clubs) will be held on April 28.

The gymnast and the team in the group exercises with the highest score for the performance will be traditionally awarded with the AGF Trophy Cup.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz