The third day of the 25th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 8.

On the third day of the competition, gymnasts aged 8-10 years will perform exercises without an apparatus, with a hoop and rope, gymnasts aged 11-12 years will perform exercises with a hoop, a ball, clubs and a ribbon, while teams of gymnasts aged 8-10 years will perform in group exercises with hoops.

The 25th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics will run until Dec. 9.

Within the first three days, individual gymnasts are competing in the age categories of "youngsters", "pre-juniors", "juniors", while teams in group exercises are divided into the age groups of "youngsters" and "pre-juniors".

Among the competitors, there are representatives of the Ojag Sports club, Baku Gymnastics School, Republican Complex Sports School, the AyUlduz club, Zirva International Sports Club, Sarhadchi Sports Olympic Center, Aquatic Palace, Zabrat Sports Club, as well as Sumgait, Gusar, Ganja, Mingachevir, Ismayilli, Kurdamir, Shirvan and Goychay.

On the last day of the events, the 5th Interregional Cup will commence. Representatives of Azerbaijani districts will perform in both individual and group exercises at the Interregional Cup.