By Trend

A ceremony to award the winners of the second day of the 25th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics was held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Dec. 7.

The winners of individual performances aged 13-15 were awarded following the all-around competitions on the second day of the competition.

Gymnasts of Ojag Sports Club Fatima Akbarova ranked first, Mariam Safarova ranked second, Ilona Zeynalova ranked third.

The 25th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and will run till Dec. 9.

Within the first three days, the individual gymnasts are competing in the age categories of “youngsters”, “pre-juniors”, “juniors”, while the teams in group exercises are divided into the age groups of “youngsters” and “pre-juniors”.

Among the competitors, there are the representatives of “Ojag Sport” club, Baku Gymnastics School, Republican Complex Sports School, “AyUlduz” club, Zirva International Sports Club, Sarhadchi Sports Olympic Center, Aquatic Palace, Zabrat Sports Club, as well Sumqait, Gusar, Ganja, Mingachevir, Ismayilli, Kurdamir, Shirvan and Goychay.

On the last day of the events, the 5th Interregional Cup will be commenced. The representatives of Azerbaijani districts will perform in both individual and group exercises at the Interregional Cup for the 5th time.

The most interesting point of the competitions appears to be on the last day. This year, the organizers will present interesting gymnastics routines with participation of the coaches, by preparing the show of “Golden Age” as it was last year.

