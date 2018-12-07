By Trend

Young gymnast from Azerbaijan’s Ganja city Nazrin Mammadova dreams about ranking first in the competitions at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

"I also want to train in the National Gymnastics Arena," Mammadova told Trend at the 25th Championship of Azerbaijan and the 5th Interregional Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics. "I like rhythmic gymnastics. I asked my parents to let me go into this sport, as I was greatly impressed by the performances of our famous gymnasts."

The first day of the 25th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Dec. 6 and will run till Dec. 9.

Within the first three days, the individual gymnasts are competing in the age categories of “youngsters”, “pre-juniors”, “juniors”, while the teams in group exercises are divided into the age groups of “youngsters” and “pre-juniors”.

Among the competitors, there are the representatives of “Ojag Sport” club, Baku Gymnastics School, Republican Complex Sports School, “AyUlduz” club, Zirva International Sports Club, Sarhadchi Sports Olympic Center, Aquatic Palace, Zabrat Sports Club, as well Sumqait, Gusar, Ganja, Mingachevir, Ismayilli, Kurdamir, Shirvan and Goychay.

On the last day of the events, the 5th Interregional Cup will be commenced. The representatives of Azerbaijani districts will perform in both individual and group exercises at the Interregional Cup for the 5th time.

The most interesting point of the competitions appears to be on the last day. This year, the organizers will present interesting gymnastics routines with participation of the coaches, by preparing the show of “Golden Age” as it was last year.

---

