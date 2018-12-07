By Trend

Azerbaijan pays great attention to the development of sports, Nargiz Mehdiyeva, a spectator of the 25th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics, who arrived in Baku from Ismayilli District, told Trend on Dec. 6.

She expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the conditions created for the country’s gymnasts.

Mehdiyeva stressed that she arrived in Baku to support her granddaughter, who participates in competitions.

The first day of the 25th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Dec. 6 and will run until Dec. 9.

Among the competitors, there are the representatives of the Ojag Sports Club, the Baku Gymnastics School, the Republican Complex Sports School, the AyUlduz club, the Zirva International Sports Club, the Sarhadchi Sports Olympic Center, the Aquatic Palace, the Zabrat Sports Club, as well as from Sumqait, Gusar, Ganja, Mingachevir, Ismayilli, Kurdamir, Shirvan and Goychay.

On the last day of the events, the 5th Interregional Cup will commence.

