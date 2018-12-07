By Trend

Larisa Aulina, a coach at the Ganja-Naftalan Recreation Center, expressed great appreciation to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the events held during the year, Trend reports.

"I would like to express my great appreciation to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the events held during the year - competitions, master classes, seminars," she said on the sidelines of the 25th Azerbaijan Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics. "This is very important for raising our skills and supporting gymnasts. The ongoing competitions give great impetus to our children."

The coach stressed that the Ganja city actively participates in events held by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

"We chose the most talented children to participate in the 25th Azerbaijan Championships and the 5th Interregional Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics," she added. "Eleven of our female gymnasts participate in the competition. We hope that we will be able to decently represent Ganja."

The 25th Azerbaijan Championships and the 5th Interregional Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics are held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku Dec. 6-9.

The gymnasts representing the Ojag Sports Club, the Baku Gymnastics School, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Ayulduz Club, the Zirvе International Sports Club, the Serhedchi Olympic Sports Center, the Water Sports Palace, the Zabrat Sports Club, and also those from Sumgait, Ganja, Mingachevir, as well as Gusar, Ismayilli, Kurdamir, Shirvan and Goychay will take part in the competitions.

The Interregional Cup will start on the last day of the tournament.

On the final day of the tournament, coaches will present the "Golden Age" show to the audience.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz