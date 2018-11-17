By Trend

The opening ceremony of the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup, which is held in Baku for the first time, took place Nov. 17 in the National Gymnastics Arena.

The main theme of the opening ceremony includes Azerbaijani national dances and all types of gymnastics.

Dance is the most ancient and richest form of arts. Over the long history of the Azerbaijani people, a whole series of dances has emerged. At the opening ceremony, all types of gymnastics with elements of the Azerbaijani national dance were demonstrated. The performance of gymnasts with ribbons was especially memorable.

During the performances, the picturesque nature of Azerbaijan, the majestic mountains, a rich palette of diverse natural landscapes were demonstrated on a large monitor.

Stunning lighting effects and Azerbaijani national music made the show unforgettable.

