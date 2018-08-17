By Rashid Shirinov

Yachtsmen of the Sailing Federation of Azerbaijan (SFA) won the Caspian Cup international sailing regatta of yachts in the Kazakh city of Aktau, the federation informed on August 16.

Along with Azerbaijani yachtsmen, sportsmen of Kazakh and Uzbek yacht clubs took part in the competition.

Azerbaijani male yachtsmen took first and third places, while females came first, second and third.

At the competition, Azerbaijan was represented by Murad Hajizade, Kristina Karimova, Ayla Babayeva, Fidan Agazade, Sakhavat Azimov, Nijat Shukurov, Ismayil Hamidov, the captain of the crew the Burcu Algon Giorgianni, head coach of Optimist class Seyhun Yildiz, and assistant coach Alexander Knyazev.

It is noteworthy that the young Azerbaijani yachtswoman Kristina showed a high result in the international Easter Regatta, which was held in Slovenia, by taking fourth place among 139 athletes.

The Sailing Federation of Azerbaijan was created in 2000. Since 2014, SFA is a member of the World Sailing and European Sailing Federation (EUROSAF)

The main goal of SFA is the constant strengthening of the material and technical base, the formation of the coaching staff, and attraction of new athletes to the team. The federation currently has two teams in the classes Optimist and Laser. Two head coaches invited from abroad work in these classes. Training of teams is carried out with the help of the invited foreign sports managers and specialists.

The federation aims to support the development of sailing sport in Azerbaijan, to increase the interest to this sport by means of its promotion among the country's population and to create favorable conditions on preparation of the high level athletes for participation in competitions.

