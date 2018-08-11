By Trend

The development of gymnastics in Azerbaijan is connected with the name of President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Mehriban Aliyeva, head coach of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team Mariana Vasileva told Trend Aug. 10.

Vasileva made the remarks on the sidelines of the 25th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

"I would like to express gratitude to Mehriban Aliyeva for support and all the conditions created for us,” she said. “We are developing day by day, we are moving forward. We organize the best competitions. Our national competitions are held at the level of world championships. We have the best Gymnastics Arena in the world, which is used not only for competitions, but also as a training arena.”

Presently, a junior team from Egypt is training in Baku, she said.

“Last week there was a team from Hungary. There were also gymnasts from Australia and Latvia. We are still waiting for athletes from New Zealand, Mexico. We help them in creating their programs, training gymnasts. It is pleasing if they need our help; then we have prestige.”

Speaking about the competitions, Vasileva stressed that more than 100 gymnasts are participating in the 25th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

"They are competing in individual programs and in group exercises,” she said. “The quality of performances is growing."

Vasileva stressed that presently she is selecting gymnasts who will train at the National Gymnastics Arena at the end of the year.

Competitions started at the 25th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Aug. 10.

Individual gymnasts are competing in age categories of gymnasts born in 2010, 2009, 2008, 2006-2007, 2003-2005, 2002 and older, while teams are competing in group exercises in the 2008-2010 and 2006-2007 age groups.

The winners both among individual gymnasts and groups will be determined by the All-Around scores.

Some 117 gymnasts representing Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sport and AyUlduz clubs, Sports Olympic Center Sarhadchi, Republican Complex Sports School, Zirva Sports Club, including cities of Gusar and Ganja are taking part in the events.

The three-day tournament will feature interesting contests and flash mobs for entertaining the audience.

---

