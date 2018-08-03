By Rashid Shirinov

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is preparing to hold another international tournament in another type of gymnastics.

The World Cup in one of the most interesting and exciting gymnastics disciplines – acrobatic gymnastics – will be held for the first time at Baku's National Gymnastics Arena on November 17-18.

During the two-day competition, athletes born in 2003 and older will compete in Men’s Pairs, Women’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women’s Groups and Men’s Groups. According to the preliminary application, teams of Belarus, Israel, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Russia and Ukraine registered to participate in the tournament.

At this World Cup, Azerbaijan will be represented by the bronze medalists of the last European Championships, Mixed Pairs – Abdulla al-Mashaykhi - Ruhidil Gurbanli and Aghasif Rahimov - Nurjan Jabbarli, while the silver medalists of the World Age Group Competitions in 2016 – Seymur Jafarov and Murad Akbarov will compete for the best places in Men’s Pairs.

Pairs and Groups to score the highest points for their performance at the tournament will be awarded the traditional AGF Trophy cups.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, which was founded in 1956, has experienced revival since 2002 and the renewed federation lifted this popular sport to a new level. Currently, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The National Gymnastics Arena, which specializes in all six competitive gymnastics disciplines and has hosted all large-scale competitions held in Baku from the day of its opening in 2014, is in the spotlight of not only gymnasts, who willingly joining the training camp, but also of all the sports fans from different countries of the world.

