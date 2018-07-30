By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani weightlifters achieved unprecedented success. National weightlifting team won European Weightlifting Championship among boys and girls under the age of 15 and 17 in Milan, Italy, on July 22-29.

The junior team returned home with 22 medals, including a total of four gold, one silver and two bronze medals, and total of 22 medals taking into account push jerk and other exercises.

In this regard, Azerbaijan was the second after Turkey that won 25 medals.

Female U17 weightlifters took 12th with 115 points male athletes won 4th place with 471 points (four gold, three silver and three bronze medals).

Azerbaijani weightlifters also scored points for the national team. The team, consisting of weightlifters under the age of 15, was represented by eight sportsmen in the weight classes 50, 56, 62, 77 and 94 kg.

As a result, the national team scored a total of 550 points. Thanks to this, the Azerbaijani team was named the winner of the European championship leaving behind Bulgaria and Turkey.

Over 300 weightlifters from about 40 countries took part in the championship.

