By Laman Ismayilova

Five Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts got the glory of standing on a podium at the weekend in Guadalajara, Castilla la Mancha, Spain.

Performing at the FIG World Challenge Cup for Rhythmic Gymnastics held on May 4-6, the national gymnasts won a clutch of five bronze medals in group exercise.

Siyana Vasileva, Aliya Pashayeva, Ayshan Bayramova, Zeynab Hummatova and Diana Doman took the third place in the three balls and two ribbons finals. They scored 17.350 points.

Bulgaria was head and shoulders above their opponents in the three balls and two ribbons finals, asserting their class with a score of 21.700. With Russia and Belarus finishing at the foot of the rankings, after collecting penalties, Italy finished second.

The graceful gymnasts have ranked eighth in the five balls routine.

Seniors from 34 countries competed in Rhythmic Individual and Rhythmic Group.

Earlier in April, the national team won the bronze medal in Groups’ Apparatus Finals with five hoops at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.