By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Olympic Stadium became a venue for one of the most exciting fights on May 4, as the capital hosted the International Mixed Martial Arts tournament.

Four national representatives got into the ring, three of which won the fight.

Azerbaijani fighter Tofig Musayev especially distinguished himself with a memorable fight against Russian Marif Piraey. He defeated his opponent by technical knockout in the first round.

Having won, Tofig, most likely, will have the opportunity to fight for the belt in the fall.

Musayev is involved in this sport for more than ten years. He gained 29 victories in 38 fights. He is a notable puncher, as 28 fights have ended prematurely, and only in one there was a victory on points.

For several years, Marif Pirayev is one of the main talents in the light weight category. He won all eighteen fights by sending opponents a knockout.

Moreover, in sixteen fights it was possible to achieve victory before the onset of the fourth round. Only two fights lasted until the seventh round. This shows that Marif Piraev perfectly attacks and sends down all his opponents very quickly.

