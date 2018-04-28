Trend:

Baku is a beautiful city and organization of Formula 1 at such a high level can only please, Alvin Flinton, a tourist from Great Britain, told Trend on April 28.

"This is my sixth visit to Baku, and I really love this city. Holding of Formula 1 became another reason for me to visit this wonderful country. My previous visits to Azerbaijan were not linked with F1. I just love Baku and visited the city six times since September 2017," he said.

He said that the atmosphere of the city, uniting traditions and innovations, along with friendly, hospitable people attract people to Baku.

"Although I love Formula 1, this is the first time I watch the competitions live, and I can say that the organization level of the event is incredible. I am indescribably pleased to see how Baku has become one of the best sites in history of the F1 race," the tourist said.

The second day of the Round Four of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship - Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off in Baku April 28.

On April 27, the first and second practice sessions were held within the Formula 1 competitions in the capital city of Azerbaijan. Today, after the third practice session, the qualifying session will be held, the results of which will determine the starting order of the drivers at the Grand Prix.

The first competition in Formula 2 also was held on April 28.

Finally, on April 29, Azerbaijan will host the Grand Prix race, as well as the second Formula 2 race.

Round Four of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship kicked off in Baku April 27.

The length of the race track, where teams compete for the championship, each of which is represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers.

The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes will be located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.